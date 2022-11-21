 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lava Ridge does not benefit anyone here in Idaho

Magic Valley Energy really wants these projects to go thru. They put their info under the term advertisement. This way they can give us half truths with no fact checking. They don't want you to know it will destroy some lively-hoods and our way of life. They brag about the tax dollars they might generate, but they are billion in debt. Our state has a tax surplus. Why should we give our multi use lands up for the benefit of Nevada and California?

We could use our tax surplus on the things they mention. One interesting fact, Luc from LS power is from Nevada. If this is such a great project, why not push to put it in Nevada? That should tell us something.

Idaho Power has to use their lines to get the power out of our area. We will pay an inflated prices if we need to use this power. Use common sense. We give up our multi use land, our water, our lifestyles for a New York based company. All the benefit of this project goes out of state. Does that seem like a good deal for our Magic Valley?

Carol MacNeil

Twin Falls

