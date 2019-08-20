Along with others, I feel mildly inconvenienced trying to make my way around town with all the streets we have under construction. To me, it is self-evident that vehicles and weather wear out roads; and since Twin Falls is no longer a small town, this is to be expected.
Please be assured, however, that my mildly put-upon attitude is more than outweighed by my appreciation for the beautiful new pavement on Locust Street, Addison between Eastland and Hankins and Shoshone Street downtown. And I spent a few hours today observing the workers who are doing the new Eastland/Falls Avenue intersection.
Please be assured that I, for one, have nothing but the utmost gratitude to the folks at the Twin Falls Planning and Street Departments who are coordinating all this work and to the construction workers who are out there on the firing-line doing it all.
Barry K. Hamilton
Twin Falls
