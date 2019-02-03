Our eyes widened and our jaws dropped when we saw the startling front-page story of the Times-News on Jan. 24. It was an elaboration of the fact that the red state of Idaho has a vocal critic of Trump's management. We read that article again to be sure that we read it correctly.
That lone critic, the one with a backbone, is U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson. In sharp contrast, Sen. Jim Risch told the attendees at the recent Lincoln Day dinner in Shoshone that he does not always agree with Trump, but he never airs his differences in public. Actually, his silence broadcasts the signal that he approves of Trump's foolish idiosyncrasies. Those who have lost their voices seem to be cowed by the Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Rep. Simpson, on the other hand, apologizes for the failure of Congress to do its job. The article states that Simpson "is the only member of Idaho's delegation to consistently and publicly express his frustration with and concerns about Trump's shutdown of the government." Simpson called it stupid. He is correct; it was stupid, as well as petulant — just as Trump's latest threat to shut down the government is stupid and petulant .
"Trump has lost his credibility," Simpson commented. Of course, spewing and regurgitating an endless stream of lies would result in that loss. "Once you lose [your credibility], it is gone and it's gone forever," Simpson sagely observed.
Kudos to the one with the backbone, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson.
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
