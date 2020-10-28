 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to Laurie Lickley
Letter: Kudos to Laurie Lickley

Kudos to Laurie Lickley for her call for all Idahoans to take the coronavirus seriously. In the absence of courageous leadership from many elected officials, she has stepped to the plate. Refusing to institute a mask mandate to stop this invisible enemy is tantamount to allowing motorists freedom to decide if they wish to stop at red lights. Wearing masks, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing, is our best defense again the spread of the coronavirus, and each person who wears a mask protects the people they come in contact with from contracting the disease. Anyone who is a member of a faith community that believes that we should love our neighbors as ourselves should always wear a mask in public as a commitment to that basic principle. I plead with all leaders in our community, whether you are elected or the leader of a small business, please mandate masks covering both nose and mouth of all people in your sphere of influence.

Corrine Van Dyk

Twin Falls

