{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Congratulations to the Twin Falls County Commissioners for taking the time to actually consider alternatives in the jail/courthouse dilemma. It was very refreshing to find them proposing fiscally responsible alternatives to their original proposals for resolving these problems. Unlike the City of Twin Falls leadership that continues their wild-eyed spending spree.

Taxpayer backlash and sticker shock are real. They are here. Wake up, city commissioners, and smell the ire of residential taxpayers.

Robert Tesser

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments