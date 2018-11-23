Kudos for Twin Falls diversity steering committee
At the College of Southern Idaho, we are fortunate to have a diverse student body. Diversity is an excellent asset for an institute of higher education as it allows for a true pluralism of ideas, interests and viewpoints. Competing ideas, opinions and interests create a robust learning environment for our students and community. (See: “Does Diversity Make a Difference? A Research Report,” 2000, Academe, 86(5), 54-57.)
At CSI, our students organize the CSI Diversity Council which is tasked with the mission of embracing inclusivity by learning from one another, implementing educational projects and raising awareness of the value of a diverse community. Our motto is “Many Voices, One House.”
As members of the CSI Diversity Council, we are excited and encouraged by the actions of the city of Twin Falls to create a diversity steering committee. It is our perspective that great things can be accomplished when people organize to learn from one another, share their cultures and grow mutual respect and understanding. These things are not created easily and naturally. Humans have a tendency to retreat into silos and shy away from difference. It takes intentionality, consideration and radical hospitality to create one house or community where all voices are heard and valued.
Kudos to the city of Twin Falls and the citizen activists who brought about this important organization. Please turn to us as a resource and partner in your future work.
Professor Perri Gardner, Diversity Council faculty
adviser
Alex Hudson, Diversity Council student chairperson
Marie Plouy, Diversity Council student vice-chairperson
Membership of the CSI Diversity Council
