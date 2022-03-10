 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Kids are faced with the task of finding their own identity. They don't need politicians making it harder

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Recently, a bill was introduced in the Idaho legislature (HB 675), that would make it a crime (punishable by life in prison) for physicians to provide treatment to trans adolescents.

I’m the parent of a trans adolescent. Our son has struggled with gender identity issues for years. He’s had depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts since he was 9 years old and has seen mental health counselors since that age but with minimal success.

Our family has been blessed with having two pediatricians who are well versed in the topic. They have been incredibly valuable in helping us move through this delicate process. Now that our son identifies as trans, his depression and suicidal thoughts have disappeared. He feels like he is the person he should be. He still struggles with anxiety but this is due mainly to the less than positive responses from classmates.

This understanding and support from our physicians will not be possible if it becomes criminalized – which will happen if Rep. Skaug’s trans bill is passed by the legislature. In the current age of social media and overwhelming marketing messages, adolescents are faced with the daunting task of finding their own identity. They don't need politicians making it harder for them.

People are also reading…

To the politicians I say, leave our kids and their physicians alone to work through this highly personal topic of gender identity on their own. Your help is actually doing them harm. This is not a topic that will benefit from your political maneuvering. And to the readers, I urge you to write or call your state representative and request them to vote no on the trans bill (HB 675). Politicians are doing harm to our kids by getting involved in this highly personal matter. Big government, stay out of our personal lives.

Bill Christohper

Moscow

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: But wait! Look carefully at the fine print. The "fine print" reveals that women are denied the freedom of choice.

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Putin’s attack on the freedom loving Ukrainians has exposed some “real wisdom” from our former president and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They both have described Putin as “brilliant” and a “real genius”.

Letter: Free advice

Letter: Free advice

Letter: Here is some free advice to the corrupt, hypocritical, cesspool otherwise known as the republican led Idaho legislature.

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: This year we have the opportunity to support new leadership for the State of Idaho. Chenele Dixon is ready to serve Idaho as a conservative representative for the Magic Valley.

Letter: Trident returns with new approach

Letter: Trident returns with new approach

Letter: On Feb. 9, Brody Aston, a lobbyist working on behalf of Trident Holdings LLC introduced House Bill 587 (HB 587) that would significantly change how the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) organizes, hires, and conducts business.

Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

Letter: Had governmental responses to COVID not included forced compliance such as vaccine mandates and, in the case of Australia, internment camps, I would have had little reason to criticize the containment efforts of the countries I mentioned.

Letter: Help Congressman Simpson's legacy

Letter: Help Congressman Simpson's legacy

Letter: As Idahoans we are fortunate that we enjoy two pay checks. We have the one we work for each week that pays our mortgage , car payments, and every day bills. But the other just as important, and one that is bringing people into Idaho in droves, is the fact we have our public lands.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News