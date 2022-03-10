Letter: Kids are faced with the task of finding their own identity. They don't need politicians making it harder

Recently, a bill was introduced in the Idaho legislature (HB 675), that would make it a crime (punishable by life in prison) for physicians to provide treatment to trans adolescents.

I’m the parent of a trans adolescent. Our son has struggled with gender identity issues for years. He’s had depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts since he was 9 years old and has seen mental health counselors since that age but with minimal success.

Our family has been blessed with having two pediatricians who are well versed in the topic. They have been incredibly valuable in helping us move through this delicate process. Now that our son identifies as trans, his depression and suicidal thoughts have disappeared. He feels like he is the person he should be. He still struggles with anxiety but this is due mainly to the less than positive responses from classmates.

This understanding and support from our physicians will not be possible if it becomes criminalized – which will happen if Rep. Skaug’s trans bill is passed by the legislature. In the current age of social media and overwhelming marketing messages, adolescents are faced with the daunting task of finding their own identity. They don't need politicians making it harder for them.

To the politicians I say, leave our kids and their physicians alone to work through this highly personal topic of gender identity on their own. Your help is actually doing them harm. This is not a topic that will benefit from your political maneuvering. And to the readers, I urge you to write or call your state representative and request them to vote no on the trans bill (HB 675). Politicians are doing harm to our kids by getting involved in this highly personal matter. Big government, stay out of our personal lives.

Bill Christohper

Moscow

