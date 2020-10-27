Letter: Keep Toone in the Legislature

My choice for the District 26 Representative Seat B is the incumbent Rep. Sally Toone. She is a native Idahoan having resided in Gooding and Fairfield for 50 years. She is someone who has been willing to listen to and represent practical conservative interests in every part this district.

Idahoans pride themselves on their down to earth approach to governing which has evolved over the years. Our Legislators do listen to the people of their districts and then make their votes according to the majority opinions. That is why legislators such as John Peavy, Clint Stennett, Wendy Jaquet and Michelle Stennett have enjoyed such long careers in the Legislature. They were trusted to make the right decisions for their district. Sally Toone also fits into this mold of Legislator.

In Ag, Sally has been a farm and ranch wife nearly 40 years and well acquainted with water, land use, access, and other pertinent issues. In the Legislature she has been recognized for her work on the Agriculture Committee, so integral to the economy of this District. Last week she was named one of the 8 Premier Ag Legislators in the Magic Valley. Our Ag and rural interests need her presence in the Legislature.