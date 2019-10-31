{{featured_button_text}}
Joleen Toone has done a wonderful job of running our recreation district. She is being opposed this year, and I feel that it's important that we maintain her excellent leadership.

Over the past years, I've had the pleasure of working with Joleen in many different capacities. She is professional, detailed, thorough and shows a great ability to manage the financial responsibilities of an institution.

Joleen lead the building of our outdoor pool which was a six-year project that started with no revenue. Its continued success is directly attributed to Joleen's attention. The maintenance of a gym serving hundreds of kids a day and the addition of a second facility would not have been possible without Joleen's vision and guidance.

The daily workings of a recreation district, the financial expertise and the ability to work with a vast array of different people are major qualities of Joleen Toone. We cannot afford to lose her invaluable insight and experience. Indeed, if you go to a sporting event in Gooding, Joleen is in the forefront giving her time as an official, clerk, announcer or time keeper.

Joleen has the enthusiasm and qualities to continue as our board president of the Gooding Recreation District. Please vote for Joleen Toone.

Kent Seifert

Gooding

