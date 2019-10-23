Privatization of the U.S. Postal Service would have a negative impact on America, especially in Idaho where most likely a private business would limit deliveries and charge higher prices in order to make a profit.
Congress needs to act now to abolish the unreasonable burden on the USPS of pre-funding future retirees' health benefits — 75 years in the future — at 5.4 billion dollars each year.
The people of America, no matter where they live or work, deserve quality service at the most affordable rates.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
John Paige
Pocatello
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.