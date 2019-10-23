{{featured_button_text}}
Privatization of the U.S. Postal Service would have a negative impact on America, especially in Idaho where most likely a private business would limit deliveries and charge higher prices in order to make a profit.

Congress needs to act now to abolish the unreasonable burden on the USPS of pre-funding future retirees' health benefits — 75 years in the future — at 5.4 billion dollars each year.

The people of America, no matter where they live or work, deserve quality service at the most affordable rates.

John Paige

Pocatello

