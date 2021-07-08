 Skip to main content
Letter: Keep roadwork to a shorter schedule
Dear Editor,

Since May 7, Falls Avenue West has been closed to traffic west of Grandview Avenue for a ⅛ mile project associated with infrastructure for the adjacent housing development. Several hundred residents have been impacted by the detour which adds 3 miles per round trip to many destinations. That also means added response time for fire, sheriff and service calls. On most working days during this almost two-month period there has been little or no activity connected with the project. Calls to city officials (engineering and attorneys) from neighborhood residents have yielded varying and sometimes vague explanations, but all indicate that development contractors have little oversight from the city relating to finish time. I urge the city to pressure the appropriate players to prioritize completion of this ridiculously long road closure.

Jeff Ruprecht, Twin Falls

