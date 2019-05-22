Boarder Patrol under-staffed? Then why are there control points 60 to 100 miles from any U.S. boarder, manned by thousands of personnel, stopping travelers to ask if they are U.S. citizens? Sounds like 1930s Germany.
We are prosecuting the wrong people in the college scandal. We need to prosecute the colleges that allow this elitism in their quest for money. They are selling their integrity for money. By the way, someone should see what Froump Trump's father had to pay to get him into college.
Froump Trump brought up Sept 11. Saudi Arabia — the country Froump Trump dances with — supplied eight of the nine terrorists. We should not forget.
Questions:
- Why are Republicans against health care?
- Why are men trying to tell women what to do with their bodies?
- What is wrong with socialism? Next time you go to the store, take your own road with you.
- What is wrong with being progressive? Don't you want to progress? Don't you want a better life?
Remember — Duty, Honor, Country.
John Scarlett
Gooding
