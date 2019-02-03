Try 1 month for 99¢
A huge razzzberry to the Idaho Republican Party and particularly to Ryan Davidson of the Ada County Republican Party. Partisan politics have no place in local politics.

In my view local officials have nothing but the best interests of the people they serve. Partisan politics are the scourge of American government and have no place in local government.

God knows how much more smoothly things could move forward without the bickering and lack of compromise and leadership we suffer from currently. Congress has a definite monopoly on standing on the opposite sides of their respective chambers yelling obscenities at one another. Jeez children, grow the hell up.

Back to local government, no partisan politics needed. Leave it alone, Mr. Davidson.

Mike Fisher

Twin Falls

