Letter: Keep Idaho in good hands

For the past 20 years Lawrence Wasden has faithfully served the residents of Idaho in providing outstanding legal services throughout Idaho. During this period of service, the governor, lieutenant governor and Idaho Legislature have routinely ignored his office’s sound legal advice and have spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in the defense or support of illegal positions and frivolous lawsuits. Not only does the state pay its own legal fees to outside law firms, it more often than not has to pay the legal fees of the opponent. The results in these unfounded cases validate the fact that Wasden provides straight forward legal advice and does not chase the easy, political route.

Lawrence Wasden has opponents in the upcoming GOP primary. These candidates all espouse unsound legal rhetoric and, if successful, will use the attorney general’s office to advocate extreme and losing legal positions. Do not allow this to happen. Keep Idaho in good hands and reelect Lawrence Wasden for another term as Idaho’s attorney general.

Frank Walker, Attorney at Law

Garden Valley

