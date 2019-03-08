Quite an article by Rep. Toone in Thursdays' paper. She goes to great lengths to explain her vote on a proposal to allow alcoholic beverages in certain theaters around our state. She says we are "stuck in the mud" and doomed if this is not allowed in our theaters.
Not too long ago, a similar proposal was made to let these beverages be allowed in our historic stadium in Boise, which would — I suppose — have given such rights to others around our grand cities. We have attended the Pendleton Stampede where the beer is sold by the bucket. Then, there was a petition by the owner of a mortuary to serve drink to her bereaved customers, saying that would ease their loss and would — I suppose — fatten her purse.
This proposal has already passed the House. How long do we have to appeal to our Senators that we people of Idaho can survive a couple of hours without using our privilege to have an alcoholic drink. Our own Oakley playhouse keeps us entertained and then, at intermission, offers fudge and soda or water. Guess what? We survived and are in good condition to drive home.
$10,000 is what the state expects to collect from a buzzed driver. We have tickets to the "Newsies" today at the pristine auditorium in Burley. Can you imagine what kind of atmosphere that would display for the young people that are involved in this play, if they were to be exposed to people drinking during their performance?
Please people, maybe we did, once upon a time, let alcohol into our theaters, but haven't we evolved for the betterment of our society by not serving alcohol? Let your senator know that we have gotten out of the mud and survived.
Sue Child
Rupert
