Letter: Karma Metzler Fitzgerald for Idaho State House of Representatives, District 26 Seat B

I am happy to support Karma Metzler Fitzgerald for Idaho State House of Representatives, District 26 Seat B. Karma is a fierce and loyal advocate for rural families who is focused on representing all of her constituents, including those whose voices have been forgotten in the smoke show that has been Idaho politics. From her strong support of childcare and early childhood education illustrated by her work as a founder of the Lincoln County Youth Center to her insistence that access shouldn’t be an issue in 2022 as illustrated by her founding of the micro transit program Lincoln County Connections, Karma has a proven track record of putting her communities first. If you take a minute to speak to Karma, she will show you an every day Idahoan full of passion, perseverance, and dedication to her community and state. As a servant leader, Karma will lead with a fierce soul, a brave heart, and a strong mind. More importantly, she will listen to the needs of her district and strive to connect Idaho communities with the resources that they need to thrive. With leadership like Karma’s, constituents can rest assured that their voices are being heard and represented in the statehouse. A vote for Karma is a vote for our leaders working together, regardless of party, in order to serve the people of Idaho. I urge you to join me in voting purple this election, for a woman who will be a voice for those of us in the middle; please join me in supporting Karma Metzler Fitzgerald for District 26, Seat B - Idaho House of Representatives.