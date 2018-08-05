Subscribe for 33¢ / day
(Courtesy photo)

The recent article in the Times-News about the jury acquitting a teacher of rape quotes prosecutor Grant Loebs — “Juries are never supposed to decide whether the law is wise or unwise. They are to decide whether the facts prove that the law was violated.”

Jury nullification is a reality in law and for a prosecutor to publicly claim otherwise is a wrong perpetrated on the public. In a criminal trial, a jury nullifies by acquitting a defendant, even though the members of the jury may believe that the defendant did commit the alleged crime.

In America, the people are the law. The law is subject to interpretation, so in court you have opposing sides with the jury's duty to weigh those arguments and the vagaries of the law.

A commonly cited historical example of jury nullification involves jurors refusing to convict persons accused of violating the Fugitive Slave Act by assisting runaway slaves.

If strict adherence to words in a book is all our jurisprudence system requires, why have juries? I applaud the jury in this case as the defendant's stupidity surely has harmed his lifestyle which may be punishment enough for him to never repeat his lack of judgment.

Lee Halper

Hagerman

