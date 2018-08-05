The recent article in the Times-News about the jury acquitting a teacher of rape quotes prosecutor Grant Loebs — “Juries are never supposed to decide whether the law is wise or unwise. They are to decide whether the facts prove that the law was violated.”
Jury nullification is a reality in law and for a prosecutor to publicly claim otherwise is a wrong perpetrated on the public. In a criminal trial, a jury nullifies by acquitting a defendant, even though the members of the jury may believe that the defendant did commit the alleged crime.
In America, the people are the law. The law is subject to interpretation, so in court you have opposing sides with the jury's duty to weigh those arguments and the vagaries of the law.
A commonly cited historical example of jury nullification involves jurors refusing to convict persons accused of violating the Fugitive Slave Act by assisting runaway slaves.
If strict adherence to words in a book is all our jurisprudence system requires, why have juries? I applaud the jury in this case as the defendant's stupidity surely has harmed his lifestyle which may be punishment enough for him to never repeat his lack of judgment.
Lee Halper
Hagerman
I figure that if TFPD arrests someone they must be guilty, or they wouldn't have been arrested..that's wrong too. But I really believe that. I'm available for Jury Duty, Grant! :)
The law is NOT open for interpretation. No more than the Constitution. If it is to be interpreted, it's not the Juries job. We have higher courts for that, clear up to the Supreme Court.
If there are extenuating circumstances the Judge can adjust sentence clear down to a mere probation, that's the Judges job, not the Jury.
What this jury has said is it's okay for a 40 year old Teacher to take a 17 year old student to bed. That's not right. It's not our culture and it's against the law...period!
40 year olds taking a 17 year old to bed is the mindset of 3rd world Countries.
What about the precedent this has established. What about the next 17 year old? What if she was your daughter or grand daughter? Would you feel the same way?
What about the pale and mistrust this has caste over the other Teachers? which 99.9% of them would never think of this.
Times News was right, it isn't the Juries job to interpret the law. Just to see if the elements of the crime were fulfilled. Other people decide punishment.
Would you still be thinking this way if it was your daughter or grand daughter, some 40 year old Teacher taking her to bed?
This rogue Jury thing happens every once in awhile. Not here that I can remember. There may have been one case back in the 70s, I won't go into that. But that's how long it's been.
I see the Juries concern with the consent problem. I see your point that it's a juries place to make things right.
Except it isn't.
Just my very, very biased opinion.
This Juries decision is going to have some very serious repercussions. For one thing I can see why Grant deals on a case rather than trust a Jury with it. SOMETIMES!
I agree completely. I don't think the jury was instructed to only come back with a guilty verdict. Like you indicated they decided the verdict. They believed he was innocent of the charge. The prosecutor brings the charge and can prosecute or not and Mr. Loebs doesn't prosecute all charges only ones he thinks he can win. In this case he was wrong. Morris Greenwell
