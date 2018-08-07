Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
Jury misses the mark

How in the world did the jury for the Jason Benjamin rape trial case completely miss the mark? This man ruined his own life and he also ruined the life of a 17-year-old. He admitted that he knew what he did was wrong. A 39-year-old male teacher violated, at the very least, the trust of every one of our children who should be free from this very type of behavior from their school teachers.

I expect that when I send my children to a public school, that the last thing I have to worry about is teacher’s that are predators. To have any type of relationship besides the role of teacher and mentor is inappropriate and unacceptable. No minor has the ability to emotionally or psychologically understand the significance of how wrong it is for this type of relationship. They are victims.

It is completely unbelievable and a cowardly response from Jason Benjamin to lamely claim that he was afraid his victim would squeal on him if he didn’t have sex with her. I have zero tolerance for this jury’s mentality and reasoning. This is not a “nice” man. Apparently these jury members do not know what a child predator looks or behaves like. The reason scum like Jason Benjamin can be a child predator (and apparently get away with it) is because he seems like the guy sitting next to you at church, joining a carpool to get our kids to little league practice, chaperoning our kids on school related activities and being the good Samaritan that stops when somebody has a flat tire or out of gas, and they look like really great school teachers. That is what a child predator looks like and behaves like.

This verdict is wrong on so many levels.

Carol Gunter

Twin Falls

