Letter: Join us in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelson

We hope you will join us in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka, and Jack Nelson for Idaho house and senate seats, District 26, in Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties.

We know each of these candidates personally and have witnessed their involvement in our community. They are tireless advocates of service, integrity, and they truly want was is best for Idahoans.

Our nation is facing a great deal of turmoil. Because of this, we need to elect candidates who have the experience to make hard decisions that will affect us for many years to come. Each of these individuals have the insight and wisdom to look at the big picture, examine the issues, listen closely to the public’s concerns and needs; and they realize there are no simple answers to the complicated problems we have.

Each of these candidates are highly respected, not because of what they say; but because of what they do. They have each rolled up their sleeves and worked for the residents of Idaho. Look at their websites, look at their platforms, they live by their word. That is still an important character trait in Idaho. It’s one of the many reasons we love it here. Please join us November 8th in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka, and Jack Nelson.

Thank you,

Jeff and Liz Schroeder

Jerome