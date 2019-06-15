The Twin Falls Senior Center does so much good for the elder population of our community. It is a valuable asset. The largest aspect of our operations consists of home delivered meals. These nutritious and freshly made lunches are prepared by our kitchen staff and delivered by volunteers to home-bound senior citizens all over the greater Twin Falls area.
Government funding cutbacks and a growing senior population necessitates greater private fundraising. An opportunity to support this beloved institution, aid us in our mission and have a wholesome recreational activity will be Saturday at 136 Maxwell Ave., in the beautiful Rock Creek Canyon Parkway. At 9 a.m., the 5K race will begin. Thanks to our sponsors Chick-fil-A, Ovation Performing Arts, Gold's Gym, Gemstone Climbing Center, Clif Bar and Cactus Pete's, we will have prizes for the winners. All participants will also receive a gift.
To sign up or volunteer, call 208-734-5084 or go to tfseniocenter.com. Please join us for the 4th annual Twin Falls Senior Center Fun Run and help make a difference in our community.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.