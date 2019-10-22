{{featured_button_text}}
I would encourage voters in Twin Falls to vote for Ruth Pierce for city council. I have found her to be wise and a critical thinker. She listens to her constituents, has an acute wit and is an expert problem-solver.

Please join me in voting for Ruth Pierce on Nov. 5.

Josh Wallin

Twin Falls

