 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Join me in voting for Tom Arkoosh

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s Attorney General. Tom is an Idaho native, having grown up in southern Idaho. Through his law practice, he has experience with 21 of Idaho’s boards and agencies. His expertise in water law is especially valuable for Idaho.

Beyond his wealth of professional experience as an attorney, Tom Arkoosh is realistic and level-headed. Whereas his opponent has bought into the “big lie” that the 2020 Election was stolen, and has the support of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a group that wants to do away with public education.

Because of his more moderate thinking, he has earned the endorsements of a number of prominent Republicans, including Ben Ysursa (former Idaho Secretary of State), Jim Jones (former Idaho Attorney General and Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court), and Phil Batt (former Idaho Governor).

People are also reading…

I urge you to choose someone who is down-to-earth and pragmatic - join me and cast your vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.

Cyndi Faircloth

Moscow

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News