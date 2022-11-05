Letter: Join me in voting for Tom Arkoosh

I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s Attorney General. Tom is an Idaho native, having grown up in southern Idaho. Through his law practice, he has experience with 21 of Idaho’s boards and agencies. His expertise in water law is especially valuable for Idaho.

Beyond his wealth of professional experience as an attorney, Tom Arkoosh is realistic and level-headed. Whereas his opponent has bought into the “big lie” that the 2020 Election was stolen, and has the support of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a group that wants to do away with public education.

Because of his more moderate thinking, he has earned the endorsements of a number of prominent Republicans, including Ben Ysursa (former Idaho Secretary of State), Jim Jones (former Idaho Attorney General and Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court), and Phil Batt (former Idaho Governor).

I urge you to choose someone who is down-to-earth and pragmatic - join me and cast your vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.

Cyndi Faircloth

Moscow