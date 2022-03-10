Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Please join me in voting for Chenele Dixon for the Idaho State Legislature. Chenele is a dedicated member of our community and will be an asset to our State as a Legislator. Her involvement in the local republican party is well documented over the past 12 plus years. She works hard in her roles within the local party to serve the community, elect republicans, and build relationships. She gets to know people and she has done so at both the state and local level. She built relationships that will give her the ability to be an effective State Legislator.