Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Please join me in voting for Chenele Dixon for the Idaho State Legislature. Chenele is a dedicated member of our community and will be an asset to our State as a Legislator. Her involvement in the local republican party is well documented over the past 12 plus years. She works hard in her roles within the local party to serve the community, elect republicans, and build relationships. She gets to know people and she has done so at both the state and local level. She built relationships that will give her the ability to be an effective State Legislator.
Chenele has been tirelessly involved in her community. I have no doubt that her hard work ethic and steadfastness will translate into being an effective leader at the State level. She will understand that local control is important. She will ensure that decision making effecting local communities continues to be made by local leaders and community members. I know that if elected she will continue to serve the State and her constituents with the same work ethic she has shown as a local leader in the Republican party.
Again, I strongly encourage you to vote Chenele Dixon for State Legislature.
Sincerely,
Melissa J. Kippes