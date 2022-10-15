Letter: Join me in supporting Laurie Lickley for Senate, Mike Pohanka for House Seat A

As an experienced former legislator and long-time co-chairman of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee, it was my honor to serve the good people of the Magic Valley. It is also my privilege to ask you to join me in supporting Laurie Lickley for Senate, Mike Pohanka for House Seat A, and Jack Nelsen for House Seat B in our new legislative district that includes Blaine, Jerome, and Lincoln Counties.

These three capable Republican candidates have decades of experience in our community and come forth with the character, intelligence, and integrity to lead our communities forward. They support education and responsible tax policy. They will preserve and protect our public lands and our water. Their work with our firemen, law enforcement personnel, school boards, teachers, highway districts, farmers, families, local and industry leaders, businesses, and civic organizations is commendable, and most importantly, they will seek diverse solutions with collaborative conversations around issues that matter to each of our communities.

Under five Governors, I worked with my colleagues and the Executive Branch to facilitate over 29 annual budgets. We need a legislative team that will protect our fiscal future, and I have no doubt that Idaho’s legacy will be protected under their leadership.

We need a legislative team in LD26 that will move Idaho forward with civility and cooperation and continue to build on the Idaho we all know and love. I am happy to endorse and support Laurie Lickley for Senate, Mike Pohanka for House Seat A, and Jack Nelsen, for House Seat B. Join me on November 8th and VOTE Lickley, Pohanka, and Nelsen in Blaine, Jerome, and Lincoln Counties.

Maxine Bell, Former Idaho Legislator and Co-Chair JFAC

Jerome