As I’ve had the opportunity to intensively study women’s suffrage this week, collaborate with other teachers and ponder current and recent political events at the Idaho Humanities council’s Teacher Institute, I have reflected on my own participation in the continuing fight for equal rights and a better world.

I reject wholeheartedly the tactic of division and othering that we do to those who look different, believe differently, have different genitalia or in any way differ from us.

I marched in the past, in the words of E. J. Dionne Jr., to stand against complacency. I marched to make a better world for my sons and my daughters. I marched to express solidarity with people who want continued health care coverage, LGBTQIA rights, civil rights, equal pay for equal work and more.

I felt hope, power, kindness, love and invigoration that day and I intend to hang onto that for a long time to come. We don’t need to make America great again. It’s already good, with the potential of greatness in the people. Whether figuratively or literally, I will continue to make a stand, participate in civic discourse and peacefully protest injustices.

Fight on friends. If the suffragists fought for nearly a century, withstood arrests and beatings and ridicule to bring me the privilege of enfranchisement, it’s the least I can do. Join me in standing for the right and protesting statements of racism, division, sexism and othering wherever see them. To remain silent is implicit consent.

Susie Kapeleris

Twin Falls

