My name is Ben. I am part of the Boy Scouts of America. My troop is 32. I think the Scouting program gives you the opportunity to build character and learn cool skills.
You will learn many ways to tie many knots, build fires and enjoy playing games with friends. You are able to plan fun activities like camp-outs.
Personally, I really enjoy Scouts. I encourage anyone who has the opportunity to join a Scouting group because they will enjoy themselves a lot.
Ben McArthur
Gooding
