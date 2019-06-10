With the passing of everyone's friend Joan Paar, our community feels the loss of one of our very finest. Joan had an amazing ability to always be gracious and kind to everyone. She would make each person — adult or child — feel important and special.
She loved this community and was such an inspiration to the youth. She made our county a better place to live. Her smile and infectious enthusiasm will be greatly missed.
Al and Kathy Barrus
Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.