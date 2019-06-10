{{featured_button_text}}
With the passing of everyone's friend Joan Paar, our community feels the loss of one of our very finest. Joan had an amazing ability to always be gracious and kind to everyone. She would make each person — adult or child — feel important and special.

She loved this community and was such an inspiration to the youth. She made our county a better place to live. Her smile and infectious enthusiasm will be greatly missed.

Al and Kathy Barrus

Burley

