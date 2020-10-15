 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jim Jones shows he's not biased.
0 comments

Letter: Jim Jones shows he's not biased.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In response to Mr. Owens' letter on Sept. 3 . . on the contrary sir, Jim Jones being a lifelong member of the Republican Party shows a lot of unbiased opinions. He could just go along and support someone because they have an R behind their name, like many Republicans are doing, or he could call our injustices as he sees them. As a childhood acquaintance of Jim, I am so proud of him for not being biased.

Sue Harr

Buhl

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: If you don't read
Letters

Letter: If you don't read

Letter to the editor: If you don't read, you surrender your thought process to Hollywood and the media. You don't have to think, they'll do it for you. 

Letter: Vote no on Rock Creek fire levy
Letters

Letter: Vote no on Rock Creek fire levy

Letter to the editor: How can the District Commissioners even think about a properly tax increase with all the people who have lost their jobs are have had their hours reduced?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News