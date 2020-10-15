Letter: Jim Jones shows he's not biased.

In response to Mr. Owens' letter on Sept. 3 . . on the contrary sir, Jim Jones being a lifelong member of the Republican Party shows a lot of unbiased opinions. He could just go along and support someone because they have an R behind their name, like many Republicans are doing, or he could call our injustices as he sees them. As a childhood acquaintance of Jim, I am so proud of him for not being biased.