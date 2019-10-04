I can't believe Jim Jones' column in your paper. The last paragraph in the first column and the top of the second is ridiculous to say the least. He doesn't know anything about the coal industry. It provides thousands of jobs for so many people and saves their towns, states and way of life. We also export coal.
I don't believe President Trump is wanting families to have to pay more for gas, breath dirtier air and suffer hotter temperatures. Excuse me, but doesn't Trump, all his families, friends and everybody else breathe the same air? What about the rich people who fly all over the world in their fancy jets and burning all that fuel? What about their many great big homes and many cars? Also all the many fancy boats? They are using all that fuel.
Do you think all this is for Trump? I don't think so. There are millions of families with little homes, one car and very little money. Is that because of Trump? What about all the jobs Trump has accomplished for so many blacks and other people? President Trump has accomplished more for Americans then any other president in the last 40 years.
You have free articles remaining.
You really need to say "Thank you" to President Trump for the good he is doing for America. Maybe you need to admit that you are really just another Democrat calling himself a Republican like old McCain and Romney.
Judy Holland
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.