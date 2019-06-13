{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Day is such an important day in our lives. I have been very impressed with the Jerome, Idaho, cemetery which is now under great management — the best we've every had. A beautiful fence, excellent caretaking, detailed guidance signs and maps, etc.

The one sad and pitiful deterrent is the roadway which has deteriorated for the past several years. My hope is that someday, the city could see the necessity to replace the road leading to and from our beautiful cemetery so that the "last trip" to the cemetery could be one which the good people paying taxes and our dearly departed could ride on a smooth roadway to and from the cemetery.

If that ever happens, everyone locally and those from out of town who have occasion to use that stretch of road would be proud of and grateful for our efforts.

I have personally observed the cemetery for 85 years as I have many, many friends and family buried there including a great, great grandfather Civil War veteran. It's a shame that it's so difficult to drive there and back.

Patricia Boyd Callen

Jerome

