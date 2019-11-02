I am writing today as a citizen of Twin Falls County, a property owner in Twin Falls County and as your District 3 Twin Falls County Commissioner. I am conservative and do not like seeing my property taxes go up any more than anyone else does.
Having served 32 years in law enforcement, I am a law and order person. We have to change what is going on in our jail. We currently have a jail that that can house 196 inmates but is holding on average 280. The daily population is well over 300, with 40 to 50 housed out of county wherever bed space can be found and at a cost of roughly $1 million a year. There are consistently 70 to 80 inmates sleeping on the floor due to the fact that there is no additional out-of-county housing available.
We started with a $50 million brick-and-motor plan and have reduced that to $25 million by utilizing current land, space and a steel modular housing unit. The cost works out to $26 per year of $100,000 of assessed value. Whether we like it or not, we are experiencing rapid growth and need to meet current and future needs for the safety of our community, our staff and the inmates entrusted to our care.
Please join me in voting "Yes" to expand our Twin Falls County Jail for current and future growth. Thank you and please contact our office or the sheriff for questions.
Jack Johnson
Murtaugh
