Letter: It's time for Congress to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act

The lame-duck session of Congress is the perfect opportunity for the House of Representatives to advance a bill that has already passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support, including from Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. The Growing Climate Solutions Act will help strengthen Idaho farmers and agricultural producers while reducing carbon emissions throughout the state and across the country.

As owner of Acme Dairy and an active member of the dairy industry throughout Idaho, the GSCA would be a welcoming policy that creates a USDA-run program through which farmers and foresters could learn about and adopt climate-friendly agricultural techniques to help them earn credits for use in the growing carbon credit market. The program would also connect farmers to certified third parties — like large businesses and organizations —that are looking to purchase carbon credits to offset their emissions.

This bill would help strengthen carbon reduction efforts while providing steady income streams for farmers that have had a difficult past few years. It is a smart, commonsense, free-market solution that benefits our economy and the environment.

I’m grateful that Sens. Crapo and Risch have helped get the GCSA past the Senate and for Rep. Mike Simpson co-sponsoring in the House. I hope our House leaders will help ensure its swift passage.

Nick Robinson

Oakley