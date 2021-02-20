Letter: It's still important to wear a mask

Is it important to wear a mask at this time in our schools as well as in the general population?

Why have the state legislatures, the governor and that county commissioners decided that they have all the answers and that it is not necessary to wear a mask during this killer pandemic?

Well, believe me, it is a proven medical fact that the use of masks definitely decreased the number of COVID-19 cases, saved lives and reduced the number of infections in many states.

Example: The state of North Dakota's governor made an announcement on national television that the citizens of the state could take the masks off for a short time. At the beginning of this epidemic, North Dakota led the country with the most cases and most deaths per capita and did not require masking.

The people and government were scared and in a panic, so the governor signed a mandate to wear masks.

After nearly a year, the governor made a statement that thanked the population for choosing to mask-up, and that week lead the country with the least number of new cases and lowest death rate. So to all of our state and county leaders, do YOU think and truly believe that it is not necessary to mask up?