Letter: 'It's our house'

The rioters who broke into our nation’s Capitol tried to justify their violence by yelling “IT’S OUR HOUSE.” By this rational our Capitol belongs to those who yell the loudest and have the biggest clubs.

However, the vision of our constitutional democracy is that government is directed and controlled by the votes of its citizens. President Trump has convinced millions of Americans that the election was fraudulent and that the election was stolen from him. I don’t believe it. Trump incited the violent break in at the Capitol building and could have prevented it.

If the Russians wanted an easy way to destroy our democracy they would hope for a President who could convince the citizens that there is massive fraud in the elections and that “the main stream media is fake.” Success!

For these four years our Congressional delegation and governor have been silent about Trump’s transgressions. Their rational is that Trump’s policy initiatives are good enough to justify overlooking his divisive and hateful declarations and, of course, they need to feel the love of the Trump base. Because of their silence, Risch, Crapo, Simpson, and Little are all complicit in the attack on our Capitol.