Letter: 'It will never happen'

In response to Lawrence Wittner's "Time for nations to unite against plague of war" commentary in the Dec. 26 print edition.

"In this state of international anarchy, strong nations all too often threaten or wage war upon the weak, and nations often feel insecure unless they maintain a substantial capacity for war."

Seems like just yesterday John Lennon and Yoko were saying just "Give Peace A Chance;" Plutocrats and neo-cons worldwide were having none of it. Sounds very nice, indeed. However, it will never happen. Good European countries have been gobbling up other nations since time began.

Even our great America was established by none other than a naked land-grab and beat-down of Natives. One day the Mayflower rolls up and a bunch of miscreants from Europe roll up and start a fight with the Natives.

Interesting how the French, Spanish and British all ended up so far away from their homeland while stealing (colonizing) this one (America)

Of course they all say they are profusely sorry and offer other apologies but no cash reparations. What's even better is you see them pulling the same stunts today.

I particularly like how they introduce national anthems, pledge of allegiances and the introduction of all forms of patriotic fodder while extolling our youth and even illegal immigrants to join the military which makes these occupations possible.

Today's soldiers will receive a $50,000 signing bonus to go and occupy one of over 500 bases overseas. Ostensibly to keep America safe from a great distance and yet will never be called to secure the borders here.

Many of us will never make any sense of it.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls