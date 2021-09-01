 Skip to main content
Letter: It was nice while it lasted
Letter: It was nice while it lasted

Gosh, it was so nice as a vaccinated senior to not have to worry about masks or group situations. Now, thanks to the anti-vaxers we have another virus serge and have to worry about crowds and wear our masks again. And then there's the maxed out ER's. Oh, and I bet our health insurance will go way up this year to cover the cost of all the hospitalizations. Someone will have to pay for the anti-vaxers' hospitalizations now. Hum, seems like MY liberties are being infringed on now by those who refuse to get vaccinated. They would rather take ivermectin (our SHEEP wormer) instead. . . really smart!

Sherry Hoem

Buhl

