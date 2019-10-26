I wish we could've trusted him to make our America Great,
But it's obvious he's dividing us by stoking the flames of hate.
He tells folks what they want to hear, and they're eager to believe.
They're good American patriots who don't know they're being deceived
By a con-man.
Folks never question a word he says 'cause he says what he says are the facts.
They love the way he talks to them, but that's all in how a con-man acts.
Now in looking back, I can see, and they should see it, too —
He's never given one reason why he's worthy of anyone's trust.
Yet this Putin-lover is trusted by folks whom he's turning on the rest of us.
How can this be?
The rest of us are patriots who stand with the land of the free.
Patriots then and patriots now and patriots we'll always be,
But we'll never stand with Putin, as does he.
Whatever happened to common sense and to trust-but-verify —
Words of Ronald Reagan from the past.
Are folks really gonna trust this con without a reason why?
He's shown no proof of anything.
How can any American patriot not want to verify?
Folks are trusting a Putin-lover with America's future and fate,
But it'll never be a Putin-lover who will make our America great.
He's conning our good patriots now, and he's dividing us from within.
Our country was divided before, and he's trying to divide us again.
Don't let this con-man con you and sew distrust across our land.
Think first about your children
Because it's your children's future and fate that you're entrusting to this man.
Paul W. Clark
Twin Falls
