An issue today in our society is domestic violence. This issue causes traumatic stress to many children and victims who have been through this situation. Domestic violence is not a joke and should be taken more seriously because, if no one starts helping our future, who will?
The world is made of what we make it and stopping violence can bring a new change with better choices and non-aggressive actions. The goal here is for victims to not experience anymore traumatic events within their family and prevent threats, abuse and deprivation from being present.
Victims in these situations need a voice to help them express their helplessness and fear. Without a voice or action being taken for these victims suffering from domestic violence, who will help them from such a misery? If anyone is suffering from domestic violence, get the help you need and don’t let fear be what keeps you from finding help.
If domestic violence is not an issue you are concerned about, it should be because this may be something that can be affecting a family member of yours or even a friend. This problem cannot be seen miles away because abusers make sure you fear them without letting anyone know about your situation. Abusers make sure you are under their control at all times, keep your distance from family/friends and do not let you make your own decisions.
Cynthia Zepeda
Twin Falls
