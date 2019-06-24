It’s time to leave the United Nations
The history of mankind has been a spiritual and physical war between the forces of good (individual freedom) versus evil (mankind enslaved).
The Declaration of Independence brought a unique beginning to America which states that man’s rights come from a divine creator and that government was to serve man not enslave him. The Constitution limited government, but socialists want to change and destroy it. Socialism has always resulted in the loss of freedom.
God, working through the Founding Fathers, established eternal truths and rights that will never be obsolete. These rights include life, liberty and possession of private property. We should thank God for blessing us with the rarest of freedom-loving men who had faith, wisdom and character — the faith to recognize that the rights of man are endowed by their creator, the wisdom to understand that the proper role of government is to protect these unalienable rights and the character to create a constitutional republic form of government based on such principles.
The Founding Fathers pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to obtain the freedoms we take for granted today. Many lost their families, possessions and their lives so that we could be free today.
The Constitution and our national independence are under attack. Socialists desire that we become a one-world government under the tyrannical United Nations.
Socialists are promoting United Nation’s programs to convince us to give up our weapons, private property rights and individual liberties. We must pass H.R. 204 to get out of the United Nations.
The founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made freedom and independence possible for us. View wallbuilders.com to learn America’s godly Heritage. To restore our country, we must re-dedicate ourselves to upholding the principles of freedom contained in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
Adrian L. Arp
Filer
