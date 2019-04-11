On Sept. 14, 2001, Congress wrote a costly blank check that gave President Bush the Authorization of Use of Military Force to attack the Taliban, the Sunni fundamentalist forces in Afghanistan and Osama bin Laden.
Seventeen years and six months later, that very same AUMF has been used to allow military action in Afghanistan, the Philippines, Georgia, Yemen, Djibouti, Kenya, Ethiopia, Syria, Eritrea, Iraq and Somalia. Other AUMF have been used to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups around the world. Our military is engaged in counter-terrorism missions in 80 nations on six continents. This is not how the Constitution provides for U.S. involvement in war.
The war on terror is now being called the forever war. It has claimed an estimated half million lives around the globe and cost over $6 trillion. More than 2.7 million Americans have fought in the war, and 7,000 service members and 8,000 private contractors have been killed. More than 53,000 service members returned home bearing physical wounds, and countless more carry psychological injuries. More than 1 million Americans who served in the War On Terror receive some level of disability compensation from the VA.
Trump’s administration announced it would withdraw 7,000 troops but has yet to do so. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and the majority of the Republicans in the Senate have voted to keep troops involved in forever wars in the Middle East. The Democrats in the Senate are unified in ending the wars and bringing our troops home. It is time for Idahoans to urge Risch, as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, to reach across the aisle and end the forever wars.
Joe Goode, president
Boise State Young Democrats
