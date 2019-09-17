The Twin Falls Times-News deserves much credit for its stories on the Snake River and water quality in the Magic Valley. They shed much light on how the river, a blue-ribbon trout stream in eastern Idaho, becomes unsuitable for recreating, fishing or even being near it by the time it reaches Hells Canyon.
The Idaho Conservation League considers the Magic Valley ground zero for the Snake’s transformation from pristine to a severely polluted river, primarily due to heavy agricultural use and 425,000 dairy cows producing about 50 million pounds of waste daily. This leads to excess phosphorus and nitrogen being washed into rivers and leaching into groundwater. The state lists the Snake as impaired by phosphorus pollution and failing water quality standards. Our groundwater report also shows two-thirds of wells sampled in the Magic Valley have high levels of nitrate — some approaching harmful concentrations.
The Times-News cares enough about this to send journalists on a recent field tour led by the Idaho Conservation League. We toured key sites along the Snake River near Twin Falls to highlight the league’s work to address water pollution. Because spring water feeds much of the river, surface and groundwater are intertwined. To reduce surface water pollution, the Idaho Conservation League engages in the Middle Snake Watershed Advisory Group to counsel the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on ways to regulate the amount of contaminants released into the river. And, in July, we published our first groundwater quality report on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
The league’s goal is a safe, fishable and swimmable Snake River. The extensive cleanup needed to do this requires significant involvement from local communities and stakeholders. The Idaho Conservation League recognizes the river’s integral role to Idahoans, especially in the Magic Valley, and hope many of you will join us to clean up the Snake.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, go to idahoconservation.org/issues/water.
Josh Johnson
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.