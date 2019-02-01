Politicians love to talk about border security. This is because the majority of us want a safe country in which to live. So we elect those who we think will get us what we want.
When the Democrats are in power, then the leaders all vote money for a wall. (Check Chuck and Nancy’s past voting records). When the Republicans are in power, they all campaign on “We will build a wall.” I am tired of this.
What the politicians are doing, on both sides, is creating a red herring — something that will distract us from noticing what they are really doing which is solidifying their power and making themselves rich. No one is helped but themselves. They continue to lie to us, but their balance sheets look better by the day.
Meanwhile drugs, murderers and human trafficking continue to increase in this country, and no one notices. Politicians want a permanent servant class of people, so they continue to let things go. While we keep arguing about building a wall, this country steadily falls further into the abyss.
Let’s wake up. We need term limits for the congress and senate. We need to throw the self-serving bums out of office. I love this country and hate to see us fighting over these things while the real enemy is our corrupt government.
And don’t tell me how great socialism is. Just look at Cuba and Venezuela to view their wonderful successes.The Lord established this country and gave us a divinely inspired Constitution. Let’s not throw it away.
David Rice
Twin Falls
