Letter: It’s an Economic Decision

I reject the contention, made by many less-than charitable individuals, that those choosing to forego employment in favor of unemployment benefits are lazy or worse. While choosing not to work would not be my choice, I refuse to denigrate those who choose differently. Each individual must make the decision that they believe benefits them. To concentrate one’s focus and indignation on one’s fellow Americans is to miss the much bigger point. When the government involves itself in a market economy, it perverts the laws of economics which creates unintended and lamentable consequences.