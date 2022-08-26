Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations

It is past time to get out of the United Nations. Since the UN's founding in 1945, it's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. It ignores God's existence and implies that it grants rights as provided by UN law. The UN was founded by Communists and Council on Foreign Relations members whose common goal was and still is a socialist world government.

The UN seeks power to be a world government to control the environment (Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, global warming hoax), our guns, our property and indoctrinate our children with Common Core globalism and unsustainable green environmentalism.

The UN is steadily growing power over mankind. For example, UNESCO works to propagandize children's schooling and detach people from their traditional Christian cultures. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has plans for a world currency it will manage. UNICEF intends to teach everyone how to raise children in a globalist world government.

Many more of the UN's agencies, bureaus, commissions and conferences aim to control mankind in various spheres. Each has the unstated goal: World power over everyone and everything.

The newest Deep State scheme is to empower the UN through the World Health Organization (WHO) which is largely controlled by China. WHO is determined to pass radical amendments to the International Health Regulations. Overall this will allow the WHO to impose freedom denying edicts on individuals while superseding national governments.

The UN Charter outlines the path to world tyranny. It outline basic rights, but cancels them by UN law. The UN Criminal Court allows American citizens to be tried for violating UN treaties. The UN is destroying American independence under our God-inspired Constitution.

To keep the USA as a sovereign, free and independents nation, Congress must pass H.R. 7806 that will remove US membership from the UN and remove this nest of spies from our country.

A concerned citizen, Adrian Arp, Ph.D.