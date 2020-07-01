Letter: It is American to Dishonor Our Flag (if you want to)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is American to Dishonor Our Flag (if you want to)

In his letter, Adrian Arp stated that disrespecting our flag during the playing of our National Anthem dishonors those courageous men and women who have fought and died to defend it, and then insults liberal socialists for not allowing “freedom of expression…if it does not meet their standards.” The irony was apparently lost on the author.

Freedom of speech protects our right to kneel during the National Anthem (Texas v. Johnson). To prohibit such speech would be the first step toward fascism.

Context: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick began demonstrating against police brutality by sitting for the National Anthem. Retired Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced the quarterback that kneeling was more respectful since vets take a knee in front of a fallen soldier’s grave. Kaepernick then began kneeling. Boyer also said “I want you to want to stand. I want you to want to feel that same type of pride that I feel.” People should not be required to stand. We should all be working to make the flag a symbol worth standing for.