Letter: Is this really Idaho?

When I first moved here, the people had just voted for legislative term limits and that legislative body stated that the people don't know what they want and so they discarded the vote. More recently, the Governor, trying to serve the people by promoting the guidance of the CDC in controlling the Covid-19 virus, is now being rewarded with the legislature determined to limit his authority. And now, while the rest of the Nation is finally ready to deal with the issue of racism, the legislature has decided to deny teachers better pay until they successfully can muzzle teachers from teaching Idaho's children that, as stated in our Declaration of Independence, we believe that all men are created equal.