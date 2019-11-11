Is Superman a Republican?
I grew up thinking that Superman must be a Republican. After all, he was the champion of truth, justice and the American way. That was delusional.
It seems to me that the Republican party is more the party of the Super Villain. A villain doesn’t see himself or herself as a bad person. Often they feel they are the victim of whoever opposes them.
The Republican party now supports a leader who is the poster child for deception, justice that is limited to rich white males and a way of life that denies character and rewards behavior that would have been shunned by almost everyone only a few years ago. It seems Republicans place little value on truth unless it supports what the party already believes.
In my view, neither party is Superman. My hope is that the American people will be the superheroes. Their kryptonite is misinformation coming from all sides. They must examine and carefully analyze information. Never trust the report. Question the source and ask yourself “What do they have to gain?” and “What do I have to lose if I believe them?”
Democracy demands hard work from all of us and, like any work, the more of us who work together, the sooner the task is done.
We have a president who shows no respect for the rule of law and no understanding of the truth. A president who pardons based whim. A president who believes that anyone with a different view should be sued or put in jail.
My disappointment is with the American people who put up with his behavior in all circumstances. the people who tolerate his unrestrained lying, the Americans who allow his unchecked narcissism, the Americans who accept his claim that every failure is somebody else’s failing.
Jim Davis
Burley
