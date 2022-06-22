 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Is personal adversity more pressing than community adversity?

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

One problem I have with modern Christian churches is that they seem laser-focused on the problem of overcoming personal adversity.

I wonder if and when the churches will ever turn their attention to the problem of overcoming community adversity. Is that a real problem? Is that an important problem? Is that the churches’ problem? I think the answer is yes, yes, and yes.

It seems manifestly true that personal problems bleed over into the public sphere, and so working on personal problems does help relieve pressing public burdens. But also, public shortcomings also clearly bleed over into the private realm of individuals and families. When churches work hard to clean up personal and family problems, they find that their hard work is quickly undone by forces outside their chosen jurisdiction.

It’s time for the churches to commit to cleaning up public issues as well as personal issues. The two will always be linked. Jesus understood that. Why don’t the churches?

Kimball Shinkoskey

People are also reading…

Woods Cross, UT

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: This last week gave a preview of what the Jan 6th Committee has heard for months about the Capitol riot. To those who watched the day unfold it was obvious that Trump was intimately involved in the unleashing of the mob to attack this institution of Democracy.

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Small business owners like myself thrive on competition in the marketplace. It pushes companies to innovate and provide the best products and services to consumers. Unfortunately, big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple are stifling competition with monopoly practices that crush small businesses.

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: These days it’s easy to get caught up in all of the horror stories in the news. There are big problems in the world and in our country. That’s true. There always have been. It’s overwhelming sometimes, and things can seem kind of grim. However, if one can pull away from the non-stop doom-scrolling for a moment and step outside, they’ll see that the world is actually pretty great.

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects like Lava Ridge.

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: In several recently published Guest Columns, Governor Little stated “Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family and freedom.” Excuse me? He seems to have mentally blocked out his actions of the past two years.

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News