Was justice served equally?
A woman is currently serving 10 years in prison for embezzling $530,000 from the College of Southern Idaho. Paul Manafort was recently sentenced to 47 months in prison for stealing $6 million from his fellow taxpayers. Does anybody besides me wonder if justice was served equally in these two cases?
Jeff Ruprecht
Twin Falls
