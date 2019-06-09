There are more than 26,000 Idahoans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 85,000 family members and friends are acting as unpaid caregivers.
Fellow Idahoans who joined the more than 1,200 attendees at the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C., said Congress was listening to their explanation of the burden that Alzheimer’s places on our state and nation.
This advocacy is important to me because I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s. I know the heavy cost that families have, caring for their loved ones after being her main caregiver for many years. I don’t want to see others suffer, and I’ll continue to work towards finding treatments, prevention and, one day, a cure.
Legislators were asked to continue to increase funding for Alzheimer’s disease research at the National Institutes of Health as well as fund implementation of the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for the Alzheimer’s Act which Congress passed into law last year.
Shockingly, only 1 percent of Medicare beneficiaries with dementia have received a personal care plan available to them since 2017. Advocates asked members of Congress to cosponsor the Improving Hope for Alzheimer’s Act — new legislation that will give doctors information about how they can develop a care plan for each of their patients.
Alzheimer’s is not only the sixth leading cause of death in the country, it ranks as America’s most expensive disease — two-thirds of which is paid by Medicare and Medicaid. It is only through adequately funding research and enacting reforms that we can meet the national goal to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s by 2025.
Please join me in urging Reps. Simpson and Fulcher and Sens. Crapo and Risch to invest in policies that address Alzheimer’s disease as the national public health crisis that it is.
Gini Ballou
Hailey
